FG launches safety kits for children

By
Headliners
-
1



The Federal Government on Thursday launched 40 million safety kits for school children in Nigeria. The Ministry of Education launched the programme tagged Children Accident Prevention Initiative in collaboration with the National Union of Road Transport Workers on Thursday. The ministrys Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echono, disclosed that statistics revealed an increase in the number of Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

