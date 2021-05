The Borno Government has shut down the Mohammed Goni Islamic and Legal Studies (MOGOLIS) Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPs) camp in Maiduguri. Announcing the formal closure of the camp on Saturday, the state Commissioner for Resettlement, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation, Mr Mustafa Gubio, said all the 500 households taking refuge in the camp have been resettled. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper