The Supreme Court on Friday struck out Osagie Ize-Iyamus of the All Progressives Congress appeal challenging the election of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the 2020 governorship election in Edo State. The apex court in a judgement delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim held that the appellants failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. The Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses Ize-Iyamus certificate forgery suit against Obaseki