Brentford were promoted to the Premier League for the first time in 74 years on Saturday as they beat Swansea 2-0 in a Championship play-off final worth around 180m to the winners. Thomas Franks side completed their fairytale rise thanks to first-half goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes at Wembley. Swanseas Jay Fulton was Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper