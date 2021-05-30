Lagos APC regrets violence at primaries, wants culprits arrested

By
Headliners
-
1



The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Lagos State has expressed regrets at cases of skirmishes which characterised the partys local government election primaries in some parts of the state on Saturday. The APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, urged the security agencies to conduct thorough investigations to Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR