Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has condemned the Nigerian police for attacking the Convener of Revolution Now, Omoyele Sowore, during a protest at the Unity Fountain in Abuja on Monday. In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, Adams flayed the police for disrupting peaceful protests, warning that any attempt to eliminate Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper