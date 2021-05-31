Copa America in Argentina suspended over coronavirus surge

Argentinas hosting of the Copa America football tournament has been suspended in view of the current circumstances, CONMEBOL said on Sunday, as the country endures a record coronavirus surge. The South American football body, which last week stripped Colombia of co-hosting duties over deadly unrest, said it was considering other offers to hold the tournament. Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

