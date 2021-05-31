Why Igbo people obey Nnamdi Kanus #SitAtHome order Ex-DIG Adeoye





A Retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Adedayo Adeoye, has described the sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra led by Nnamdi Kanu, as a rebellion against the Federal Government. He also said people in the South-Eastern part of the country complied with IPOBs sit-at-home order for fear of being attacked while some Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper