Oyemachi Maduabuchi, who escaped from the Owerri Correctional Centre in Imo, has been rearrested in Lagos State. This was contained in a press statement by the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday. The police PRO said Maduabuchi escaped after a jail break on April 5. Adejobi said Maduabuchi fled Owerri Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper