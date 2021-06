Members of the Senate on Tuesday observed a minutes silence to mourn ex-presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, who was murdered in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Sunday. Gulak was callously murdered by gunmen while he was on his way to catch a flight at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri. At plenary on Tuesday, Deputy Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper