BREAKING: Insecurity heightens in Imo as gunmen raze five police stations within one week





Gunmen have razed the Omuma Divisional Police Headquarters in the Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State. The torching of the police building came after the fleeing gunmen razed the Isu Divisional Police Headquarters in Amandugba on Monday. The police Spokesperson in the state, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the development, said that the attackers Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper