Civil society organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project; and 176 concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit against the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), at the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja over the governments suspension of microblogging platform, Twitter. The suit No ECW/CCJ/APP/23/21 was filed on Tuesday by Solicitor Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper