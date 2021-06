Hajia Asia el-Rufai, Wife of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has said no ransom should be paid in case she is kidnapped by bandits. She also said Nigerians must sacrifice to end banditry and kidnapping currently ravaging the North-West geopolitical zone of the country. el-Rufais wife stated this in Kaduna on Wednesday at a peace Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper