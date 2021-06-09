The National Examination Council on Wednesday said that it would not extend the registration period for the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination for school-based candidates. This was contained in a statement signed by the councils Head of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, titled NECO will not extend registration period for 2021 SSCE internal. The Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today No registration extension, SSCE begins July 5 NECO