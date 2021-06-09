Revenue probe: For shunning invitation, Reps ask FIRS boss to resign

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has asked the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services, Muhammad Nami, to immediately tender his resignation if he is not capable of discharging his responsibilities in the office. The committee, which condemned Nami for failing to answer its invitation to an investigative hearing on Wednesday, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
