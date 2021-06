THE Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission on Wednesday, started the screening of councillorship candidates in the Ogun Central Senatorial District for the forthcoming state Local Government election. The chairman of OGSIEC, Mr. Babatunde Osibodu, in a statement, in Abeokuta, said, The electoral law 2007 provides that for local government elections, OGSIEC should screen all candidates Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper