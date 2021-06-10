The United States government on Thursday kicked against last Fridays decision of the Federal Government to suspend operations of the microblogging platform, Twitter, in Nigeria. It also expressed concerns over threats of arrest and prosecution of violators issued by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami. The US governments position was contained in a press Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Respect your citizens right, reverse Twitter suspension, US tells FG