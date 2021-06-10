UEFA suspends legal action against Super League clubs

European footballs governing body UEFA has suspended legal action against Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona over their role in attempting to launch a breakaway European Super League. The UEFA appeal Body has decided to stay the proceedings until further notice, UEFA said Wednesday without specifying their reasons. Real, Juventus and Barcelona held out when nine Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

