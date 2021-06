The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, on Thursday announced the appointment of Amos Okpu, an Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, as the new Service Public Relations Officer. Okpu replaces Sunday James, now a Comptroller deployed to oversee the services operations at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. This was contained in a statement Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper