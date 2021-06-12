[BREAKING] June 12: Tight security as pro, anti-Buhari protests hold in Abuja

Parallel June 12 protests are holding in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. While pro-democracy groups protesters gathered at Gudu Park, pro-Buhari protesters staged theirs in front of the Unity Fountain. The pro-democracy protest was earlier scheduled for the Unity Fountain but the venue was suddenly changed to Gudu Park. The Unity fountain is heavily guarded Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today June 12: Tight security as pro, anti-Buhari protests hold in Abuja