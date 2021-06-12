The Union of European Football Associations has said the Euro 2020 encounter between Denmark and Finland which was earlier suspended will hold later tonight. The match was interrupted and later suspended after Denmarks Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field of play. A statement issued via the official Euro 2020 Twitter handle, @Euro2020, hours after the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Players agree to restart Denmark, Finland Euro 2020 game tonight