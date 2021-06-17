Buhari praises troops, says North-East enjoys relative peace

By
Headliners
-
1



The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has applauded the collective efforts of troops and other security agencies in the countrys terrorist-troubled North-East region. Speaking with the troops on Thursday during his visit to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, Buhari said the efforts of the gallant men and women have resulted in the relative peace Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR