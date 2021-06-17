Danish star Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during his countrys Euro 2020 opener last weekend, will have a heart defibrillator implanted, the Danish Football Union (DBU) announced Thursday. The Inter Milan midfielder collapsed and required CPR during Denmarks game against Finland in Copenhagen where he remains in hospital. After Christian has been through Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Euro 2020: Denmarks Eriksen to be fitted with heart-starting device