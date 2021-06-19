[BREAKING] Banditry: Passengers stranded as protesters block Abuja-Kaduna Highway

By
Headliners
-
1



Many travellers are currently stranded on the Abuja-Kaduna Highway as angry residents have blocked the road over attacks, especially the killing of a 13-year-old girl by bandits. The tragic incident occurred at Anguwar Magaji in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, according to Daily Trust. Residents said bandits stormed the house of the village Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR