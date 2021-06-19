Civil servants more corrupt than politicians, Senate panel declares

The Senate Public Accounts Committee has declared that its investigations so far revealed that civil servants are more corrupt than the political class. The Chairman of SPAC, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, stated this in an exclusive interview with our correspondent in Abuja. The Senate panel, which is the only standing committee of the red chamber recognised Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

