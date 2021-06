The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, says the people of the South-West geopolitical zone are against the Federal Governments move to recover grazing routes for herders to graze their cattle in the country. According to him, the government of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), will be creating an unnecessary tension in the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper