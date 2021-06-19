army rescues two teachers, five schoolchildren as pupil dies of exhaustion Families of the pupils and teachers kidnapped by bandits at the Federal Government College in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, have been contacted by the abductors, Saturday PUNCH learnt on Friday. It was gathered that the kidnappers reached out to the affected families Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Kebbi abduction: Bandits contact teachers, pupils families, silent on ransom