One of Nigerias first four Architecture graduates, Fola Alade, is dead. Alade died on Saturday at the age of 87, family sources in Aramoko-Ekiti said. Architectural masterpieces bearing his insignia are the 1004 Housing Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, defunct Federal Secretariat building, Ikoyi, Lagos and the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. Others are the Remembrance Arcade, Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper