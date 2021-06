Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has cautioned Yoruba communities against attacks on or conspiracy against the traditional institutions. Rather, the monarch advised communities to rally round their traditional leaders to foster development and peace. The Ooni, represented by the Agbolu of Ife, Oba Adekunle Adebowale, spoke at Imesi Ekiti in the Gbonyin Local Government Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper