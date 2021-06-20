NEDC to advert food insecurity, malnutrition in North-East

The North East Development Commission has moved to avert food insecurity and malnutrition in the troubled North-East region. This was disclosed by the Managing Director of the Commission, Mohammed Alkali, at a stakeholders meeting in Maiduguri on Saturday. Alkali lamented that over 2.6 million people risk facing food crisis in Borno state alone, adding that Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
