Security agencies, comprising the military, police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Vigilante Corps are to comb the forests to rescue the abducted Tegina Islamiyyah schoolchildren. Governor Abubakar Sani Bello revealed this when he visited the team to boost their morale in Kagara in the Rafi Local Government Area. Bello said was time Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Bello meets abducted students parents, unveils anti-banditry battle plan