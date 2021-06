The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Monday, congratulated the newly-elected President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi. His congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled, President Buhari greets new Iranian President, says our nations will work towards closer cooperation. The President was quoted Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper