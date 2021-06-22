The Chairman of Green Energy International Ltd, Operator of Otakikpo Marginal Field in OML 11, Prof Anthony Adegbulugbe was honored for excellence and integrity in corporate leadership by the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE) in Delta State on June 17th, 2021. Conveying the decision of the centre to honor the distinguished Professor of Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Honour for Professor Adegbulugbe of Green Energy at FUPRE 2021 Awards