CSOs kick against Onochies nomination as INEC commissioner

By
Headliners
-
2



A consortium of Civil Society Organisations on Wednesday asked the Senate to reject the nomination of an aide to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), Mrs Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission. They also called on the President to withdraw Onochies nomination in public interest. The organisations warned Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR