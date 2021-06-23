FG to sue airlines over breach of Disability Act, anti-PLWDs policies

The Federal Government has threatened to take legal action against airlines and other operators who fail to comply with the extant laws concerning persons living with disabilities in Nigeria. It condemned the situation where it becomes difficult for the category of persons to enjoy public facilities, especially the airports. The National Commission for Persons with Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

