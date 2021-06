The Operator of the Otakikpo Marginal Field in OML-11, Green Energy International Ltd GEIL has commenced installation of 12MMSCFD LPG Extraction Plant at the Otakikpo Marginal Field and is on track to be completed by Q4 2021. The LPG project is part of Operators gas flares-out project aimed at eliminating gas flaring, industrializing the host Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper