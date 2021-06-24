Akintoye urges Yoruba to sign petition on referendum

An emeritus Professor of History, Banji Akintoye, has called on Yoruba people to sign the petition for a referendum by the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination. Akintoye, who was a member of the upper legislative chamber during the Second Republic, said signing the petition would aid the agitation for Yoruba Nation before the Nigerian Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
