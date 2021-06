Embattled Yoruba actor, Omiyinka Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has been arraigned at a Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja. The actor is being tried over charges bothering on rape, sexual assault and abuse of a minor by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions in Lagos. Appearing before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper