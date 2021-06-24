Bayelsa State Government has faulted the deductions of a total sum of N11.678bn by the Federal Government from its monthly revenue allocation over disputed oil wells with sister states. The government described the deductions as illegal. Governor Douye Diris Technical Adviser on Finance, Revenue and Accounts, Timipre Seipulou, said these during the income and expenditure Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Bayelsa flays FGs N11.678bn deduction from revenue allocation