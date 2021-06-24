The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has re-arraigned two ex-directors and top officials of the Federal Inland Revenue Service on allegations of fraud. The EFCC re-arraigned the officials on Wednesday at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. Justice Bolaji Olajuwon, who presided over the case, adjourned the matter to September 28 for trial. Recall Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Ex-FIRS officials re-arraigned over N4bn for tours not performed