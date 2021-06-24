Sexual harassment militating against women in politics, says ex-legislator

A former member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Nimota Ibrahim has said sexual harassment from the male folk was part of the challenges confronting female politicians in Nigeria. Ibrahim who also served as a commissioner in the state said this while speaking during a sensitization programme on Inclusive Politics and Participation of Women Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

