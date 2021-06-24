Unethical practices: NYSC probes, blocks 1,000 corps members account

The National Youth Service Corps has blocked the accounts of about 1,000 corps members nationwide who had tried to compromise its staff on posting and redeployment, its Director-General, Brig. General Shuaibu Ibrahim, said on Wednesday. He said the NYSC was still investigating the incidents and anybody involved would be disciplined accordingly. Ibrahim stated these in Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
