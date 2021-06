Today, the BET Awards will be packed with performances by popular American megastarsMegan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, DaBaby, H.E.R, among others. There would also be a tribute to the late rapper, DMX, and a dedication to Queen Latifahs acclaimed career. The tribute would be curated by Swizz Beatz while Queen Latifah would Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper