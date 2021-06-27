The Presidency on Sunday said it was curious that the Niger Delta Avengers issued threats to resume bombing of critical oil and gas installations less than 48 hours after the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), met with the leadership of the Niger Delta and Ijaw National Congress and the major issues responded to. The Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Threat unnecessary, Niger Delta Avengers demands already addressed, says Presidency