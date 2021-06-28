Obasanjo warns against population explosion

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has warned against population explosion in the country. Obasanjo said Nigerias population is becoming a liability due to its improper management, saying, except something urgent is done, Nigeria may be declared the third largest country in 2050. The former president called for population management in the face of the geometric population Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

