Two contestants from the reality TV show, Gulder Ultimate Search from the 2012 season; Ayo Ojueromi and Nuhu Haruna have got married. Brother of the Bride, Olamide Omoregha shared the good news on his Twitter handle. Sharing photos of the new couple and some throwback images of the couple in the jungle, Omoregha tweeted, Today Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper