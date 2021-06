A chieftain of the Action Peoples Party, Chief Azubuike Echetebu, has emerged as the candidate of the party for the Anambra governorship election scheduled for November 6. Echetebu, according to a statement by the Acting National Chairman of the APP, Uche Nnadi, on Monday, was elected unopposed after other contestants stepped down for him in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper