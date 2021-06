Indications have emerged that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, was arrested in Kenya. The Spokesperson for IPOB, Emma Powerful, revealed this in a message sent to The PUNCH on Wednesday. The message quoted Kingsley Kanu as saying, My brother has been subject to extraordinary rendition by Kenya and Nigeria. Whilst Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper