Nnamdi Kanus arrest proves Buhari govt has resources to arrest bandits sponsors Tweeps

Nigerians on Twitter have questioned the inability of the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to arrest sponsors of banditry and terrorism in Nigeria. This was after the Federal Government announced the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu. Immediately after the arrest was announced, many Nigerians Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Nnamdi Kanus arrest proves Buhari govt has resources to arrest bandits sponsors...