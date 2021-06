A US court overturned comedian BillCosbys conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago on Wednesday, allowing his release from prison, in a blow to the #MeToo movement. Cosbys convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wrote in a 79-page ruling. The 83-year-old, shattered Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper